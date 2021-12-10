Tim McGraw Reveals McGraw 2022 Tour

Tim McGraw will trade his ‘1883’ horse and rifle for a tour bus and a microphone this spring when he embarks on his just-announced 17-city amphitheater tour.

McGraw Tour 2022 is produced by Live Nation and will also include Russell Dickerson and social media stars Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis.

Kay covered McGraw’s “Don’t Take The Girl” earlier this year, and the song went viral after McGraw endorsed her version. McGraw teamed with Davis for a virtual duet of McGraw’s “Something Like That” that also did well.

McGraw Tour 2022 will launch April 29 at Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas, and include stops in Charlotte, North Carolina, Atlanta, Georgia, Bristow, Virginia, and others before it concludes in Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center on June.

Tickets for the tour go on sale 10 a.m. Dec. 17 through Ticketmaster – two days before McGraw and wife Faith Hill debut in their starring roles as James and Margaret Dutton in by Taylor Sheridan’s “1883” prequel to “Yellowstone” on Paramount+.

TIM MCGRAW 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri Apr 29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sat Apr 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thur May 05 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Fri May 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

Sat May 07 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

Thur May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri May 13 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Sat May 14 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Thurs May 19 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri May 20 – Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion

Sat May 21 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Thur May 26 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Fri May 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat May 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Thur Jun 02 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Fri Jun 03 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sat Jun 04 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center



Tim McGraw 2022 Festival Appearances

Sat Feb 19 – San Antonio, TX – San Antonio Rodeo

Sun March 6 – Arlington, TX – The American Rodeo

Sat March 12 – Norca, CA – Boots in the Park

Thur April 7 – Augusta, GA – XPR Augusta

Sat June 18 – Winsted, MN – Winstock Country Music Festival

Fri June 24 – North Platte, NE – NEBRASKAland DAYS

Sat June 25 – Grand Junction, CO – Country Jam

Sun July 31 – Camrose, Canada – Big Valley Jamboree