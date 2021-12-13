“Yellowstone” Episode Playlist Roundup: Tim McGraw, Jackson Dean, Ryan Bingham, And More

</noscript> </div>

Tim McGraw – “Cowboy In Me”

In November 2021, Tim McGraw updated his two-decade-old hit for it to be featured in Yellowstone. Regarding the track and how it’s not personal about his life, he knows it was reflected in his upbringing. He recently related a story about his childhood roots and hearing story songs about western life.

“My mom used to let me go to sleep with the radio on and I could get WBBD when I was a kid, in Wheeling, West Virginia. It was a trucker station and it came in at night all over the country. So when I was 8, 9 years old, I was glued to that station at night. I fell asleep with it every night.”