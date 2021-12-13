Music

“Yellowstone” Episode Playlist Roundup: Tim McGraw, Jackson Dean, Ryan Bingham, And More

A trio of tracks highlighting the poetic beauty of how cowboys connect to the west are in the latest Paramount+ program
by 2h ago

In this week’s episode, Ryan Bingham’s character Walker receives a guitar from Forrie J. Smith’s Lloyd. In return, he plays a ballad that brings the bunkhouse to tears. If ever wondering about the significance of aligning music so closely with “Yellowstone” as a program, it’s in moments like these.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.