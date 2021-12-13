Pistol Annies Release A Holiday-Ready Video For “Hell of a Holiday” Track “Snow Globe”

</noscript> </div>

Two months following reuniting for the release of holiday album Hell of a Holiday, Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley have returned two weeks before Christmas with a performance-clip style video for the lead single “Snow Globe.”

The retro-tinged party vibes of the video highlight one of many takes on Christmas spirit by the Pistol Annies on the album, which is already in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Folk charts. Hell of a Holiday also includes versions of classic yule time tunes, including “Sleigh Ride” and “Auld Lang Syne,” plus 10 original songs, too — namely the title track, “Hell of a Holiday,” and “Snow Globe.”

Today, I was honored to welcome to @ColumbiaTNUSA @mirandalambert & the @PistolAnnies incl @ashleymonroe & @guitarleena. Seeing them shoot music video in our town, on the same stage (@The_Mulehouse) where I had pre-school performances as a kid, was a moment I’ll never forget. pic.twitter.com/Vl700Xvp1V — Chaz Molder (@chazmolder) September 27, 2021

Hell Of A Holiday marks the first Pistol Annies release since 2018’s Billboard Country Album chart-topper Interstate Gospel, which featured the single “Got My Name Changed Back.” It turns out that the stage-shot clip was indeed the one that Mayor of Columbia, TN Chaz Molder alluded to via Twitter, after posting a shot with the Pistol Annies and wrote, “Today, I was honored to welcome to @ColumbiaTNUSA @mirandalambert & the @PistolAnnies incl @ashleymonroe & @guitarleena. Seeing them shoot music video in our town, on the same stage (@The_Mulehouse) where I had pre-school performances as a kid, was a moment I’ll never forget.”