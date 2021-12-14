CMT Reveals 2022 CMT LISTEN UP Roster

CMT’s prestigious 2022 CMT LISTEN UP roster was revealed this morning, and it’s a who’s who of country music’s best and brightest up-and-coming stars.

The 2022 CMT LISTEN UP campaign recognizes and supports the artists via the year-long initiative by raising support for the promising newcomers through full cross-brand support for their music and videos across CMT and CMT Music, CMT Hot 20 Countdown, CMT.com, and @CMT social platforms. In addition, there are opportunities across other MTV Entertainment Group brands with live events, the ViacomCBS Times Square NYC Billboard, and more.

“Our Class of 2022 class truly represents what the future of country music looks like – wildly talented, diverse newcomers who are all positively impacting our genre with their own very unique style,” said Leslie Fram, SVP of Music & Talent at CMT, in a statement. “We can’t wait to work with this exciting group of rising artists across CMT’s many initiatives, including Equal Play, while continuing to introduce their music to audiences at CMT and beyond.”

Over the years, CMT’s LISTEN UP program helped launch the careers of esteemed alumni, including Ashley McBryde, Blanco Brown, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Jimmie Allen, Jon Pardi, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett and more.

The following 13 artists are about to experience what CMT’s prestigious 2022 LISTEN UP campaign can accomplish. The 2022 CMT LISTEN UP roster is:

● BRELAND

● Brittney Spencer

● Elvie Shane

● Frank Ray

● Jaime Wyatt

● Kat & Alex

● Lily Rose

● Morgan Wade

● Sam Williams

● Shy Carter

● Tiera

● Walker Hayes

● Yola

For updates and more information, visit CMT.com