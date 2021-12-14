George Jones And Tammy Wynette’s Marraige To Be The Focus Of A New Paramount+ Program

Actors Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain will portray country music icons — and legendary married couple of the genre — George Jones and Tammy Wynette in the forthcoming Paramount+, six-episode, limited-run program, George & Tammy. According to Deadline, the tandem will sing the beloved duo’s songs, likely to include the likes of their 70s era collaborations like “We’re Gonna Hold On” and “Golden Ring,” plus solo material like Wynette’s “Stand by Your Man” and Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today.” The series is based on the 2011-published book, The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, written by the couple’s daughter, Georgette Jones.

In regards to what to expect from the show, in a 2013 interview about her biography, Georgette Jones noted, “I don’t think [my family’s life] is nearly quite as glamorous lifestyle that people think that is. It’s just normal like everyone else. The only difference maybe is because of who they are we’ve been to places that maybe other people wouldn’t have. Honestly, our lives are really much so not any different than everyone else.”

In other George Jones news, his 2015-opened museum and restaurant located in Nashville’s downtown Lower Broadway region has closed. “The George Jones Museum…started with the intention to have a place where George Jones fans could come and share in the journey of Possum’s life and music,” stated a press release in regards to the news. “During the last several years, we have met many of you, shared stories and bonded not only over George Jones, but over country music, Nashville, and the spirit of all that encompasses.”

The museum exhibitions, including the performer’s stage outfits, instruments, and his John Deere riding lawnmower, are like to appear at a new yet to be announced location.