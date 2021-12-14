Lady A, Sam Hunt, Carly Pearce Added to “NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH” on CBS

Lady A, Ingrid Andress, BRELAND, King Calaway, Riley Green, Sam Hunt, Chris Janson, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson have been added to the already star-packed line-up for “NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH.”

Hosted by Bobby Bones and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith, the event will also include previously announced performers Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band.

The five-hour broadcast will offer 50 back-to-back performances from various locations, but Nashville will host the official countdown to midnight for the Eastern time zone and continue the event for another hour for Music City’s beloved music note drop at midnight Central Time.

“NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH” will air live from Nashville (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT, 11:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate. Essential-tier subscribers will also have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.