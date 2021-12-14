Maddie & Tae Reveal New EP “Through the Madness Vol. 1”

2022 promises to be an exciting year for country duo Maddie & Tae. Aside from headlining CMT’s Next Women of Country Tour (alongside openers Callista Clark and Sacha)in early January, they will release a new EP, Through the Madness Vol. 1, on Jan. 28.
Two of the tracks include Maddie & Tae’s current single, “Woman You Got,” and October-released “Madness.” As well, featured on the forthcoming collection are both Lori McKenna and Morgane Stapleton, the wife and backing vocalist of Chris Stapleton. McKenna is a co-vocalist and co-writer on “The Other Side,” while Stapleton performs alongside Maddie & Tae on the duet “Don’t Make Her Look Dumb.”