Maddie & Tae Reveal New EP “Through the Madness Vol. 1”

2022 promises to be an exciting year for country duo Maddie & Tae. Aside from headlining CMT’s Next Women of Country Tour (alongside openers Callista Clark and Sacha)in early January, they will release a new EP, Through the Madness Vol. 1, on Jan. 28.

Two of the tracks include Maddie & Tae’s current single, “Woman You Got,” and October-released “Madness.” As well, featured on the forthcoming collection are both Lori McKenna and Morgane Stapleton, the wife and backing vocalist of Chris Stapleton. McKenna is a co-vocalist and co-writer on “The Other Side,” while Stapleton performs alongside Maddie & Tae on the duet “Don’t Make Her Look Dumb.”

"We are so excited to have CMT's Next Women of Country tour back on the road and to announce our favorite dynamic duo Maddie & Tae as headliners!" shared Leslie Fram, SVP of Music & Talent, CMT, about forthcoming events. "I've loved having the opportunity to watch their careers soar since we first welcomed them into our program in 2015." Tickets for dates are available at MaddieandTae.com and CMT.com. Maddie & Tae's Through the Madness Vol. 1 tracklist is as follows. 1. What It's Like Loving You (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Josh Kerr, Jordan Minton)

2. Woman You Got (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Mark Holman, Laura Veltz)

3. Don’t Make Her Look Dumb (Feat. Morgane Stapleton) (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Barry Dean, Luke Laird)

4. Grown Man Cry (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Eric Arjes, Jordan Minton)

5. Madness (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Jessie Jo Dillon, Zach Kale)

6. The Other Side (Feat. Lori McKenna) (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Josh Kerr, Lori McKenna)

7. Wish You The Best (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)*

8. Strangers (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Adam Hambrick, Jimmy Robbins)




