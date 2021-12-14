Garth Brooks Announces 60th Birthday Shows in Las Vegas

Garth Brooks will bring his The ONE Man Show to Dolby Live at Park MGM on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.

Garth Brooks is mixing it up and celebrating his 60th birthday in Sin City.

Fresh on the heels of selling more than 90,000 tickets at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Brooks revealed two intimate Las Vegas theater shows.

Tuesday Brooks announced plans to take his Garth Brooks: The ONE Man Show to Dolby Live at Park MGM on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5. Showtime is 8 p.m.

The show is similar to Brooks’s recent concerts in Nashville at Ryman Auditorium and Grand Ole Opry House. Over the course of the night, he walked around the empty stage with just his acoustic guitar and played songs from his heroes and his personal hits. His wife, Trisha Yearwood, also joined him on stage, and he took requests from the audience.

“I look forward to celebrating my birthday early that weekend in Vegas,” said Brooks, who will be 60 on Feb. 7. “Getting to sing and hear everyone singing is my favorite thing.”

As they were in Nashville, tickets sales to the 5,200-seat theater will be limited.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. PT Dec. 22 at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile device. There will be a six-ticket limit per purchase, and you must be 18 years old to buy tickets.