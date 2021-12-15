Carly Pearce Pledges $1 From Every Ticket Sold for “29” Tour Dates To Tornado Relief Fund

"Having the opportunity to help with some of the rebuilding is so important to me," notes the "Next Girl" vocalist

Upon the recent announcement of the 2022 second-leg extension of her tour for her breakout album 29: Written in Stone, Carly Pearce also noted that a chunk of ticket proceeds would be serving a cause near and dear to her — tornado relief for her native Kentucky. In regards to her desires, the vocalist noted via a press release, “There are a lot of people from my Kentucky home who are going through a really devastating time right now with their lives completely changed overnight so having the opportunity to help with some of the rebuilding is so important to me.”

For this initiative, Pearce is partnering with the nonprofit organization Plus1. This group assists with those in the music industry attempting to “engage audiences to effect change” concerning “social and environmental justice initiatives,” as noted on their website.

About getting back out on the road and continuing the passionate engagement with her fans that her 2021 dates allowed, Pearce adds, “The way you all showed up is so special, and I’m so grateful to announce another round of The 29 Tour. The experiences that allowed me to write 29 and 29: Written in Stone were some of the most difficult moments of my life, but seeing so many faces singing every word of these 15 songs night after night reminded me of how powerful honesty can be in connecting with others.”

Joining Pearce as an opener for this run of dates will be Hannah Ellis. Tickets for the tour go on sale on December 17. More information can be found by clicking here.

Carly Pearce’s 29 Tour Spring 2022 Dates:

March 10 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Walker Theatre

March 11 — Louisville, Ky. @ The Brown Theatre

March 12 — Springfield, Mo. @ Gillioz Theatre

March 17 — Rutland, Vt. @ Paramount Theatre

March 18 — Portsmouth, N.H. @ The Music Hall

March 19 — Albany, N.Y. @ The Egg Performing Arts Center

March 24 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

March 26 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre

April 7 — Ashland, Ky. @ Paramount Arts Center

April 8 — Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Kalamazoo State Theatre

April 9 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ The Opera House