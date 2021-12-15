Popular George Jones Museum Permanently Closes

The George Jones – a museum, restaurant, and rooftop bar located on Nashville’s touristy 2nd Avenue – is another casualty of the pandemic.
According to a post on its social media account, The George Jones shuttered this week, citing the business strain of COVID-19, labor shortages, and the Christmas bombing in the area that limited foot traffic as the main reasons.
“It has been a difficult [two] years for so many — our company has been no different,” the post said. “As many business owners know, between the workforce shortages and difficulty with consistency of products, it is a challenge day-to-day (to say the least) to make a business viable.”
The popular museum housed a significant amount of Jones’s memorabilia, including album covers, instruments, iconic outfits, and even the fabled John Deere riding lawnmower that Jones once drove to buy alcohol.