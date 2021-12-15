Ashley Monroe Finishes Cancer Treatment

Ashley Monroe's Pistol Annies released their Christmas album "Hell of a Holiday" this fall and are hosting a virtual party on their Facebook page tonight.

Ashley Monroe rang the bell on her last chemotherapy treatment.

The Pistol Annies singer was diagnosed with the rare blood cancer Waldenström macroglobulinemia earlier this year and shared the news on Wednesday that her chemotherapy was complete.

“Ring a ling a ling a ding dong ding…

My last chemo is done!

Merry Christmas everyone.

Thank you for praying for me. I felt them more than you know. I’ve never been more thankful. Ready to

Come back like never before in 2022!” she posted with a video of her ringing the bell.

The country community chimed in with support.

“Glad to hear this,” Leeann Womack said.

“Praise God!!❤️🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼❤️,” added her stylist Tiffany Gifford.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️. I love you my beautiful, strong, sweet friend,” added fellow country singer Gwen Sebastian.

“This makes me SO happy!!!!” said Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild.

Monroe’s super trio Pistol Annies, which includes Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley, recently released their new Christmas album “Hell of a Holiday.”

Country music fans can catch Monroe in action tonight when she joins her Pistol Annies bandmates Angaleena Presley and Miranda Lambert for “Pistol Annies Hell of a Holiday Special” hosted by Blair Garner. The music special will stream on the Annies’ Facebook page tonight (8:00 p.m. ET). The event, a fundraiser for the Music Health Alliance, will feature special performances and a sit-down with the trio.