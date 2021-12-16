"You can’t pull somebody up if you’re not up. But I eventually got to the point where I could help," says the "Best Shot" vocalist

While preparing for his first headlining tour — the “Down Home Tour 2022″ — which kicks off in February, Jimmie Allen has also had some time to slow down to reflect on his star-making success in 2021 and his plans to excel further.

Following many breakout moments, including a new artist award “sweep” (ACM New Male Artist of the Year and CMA New Artist of the Year) of sorts, he tells Music Row Magazine that he’s keen to now use his growing renown to lend his visibility to other artists.

“My goal every year is to make an impact and widen my platform to where I can help other artists,” says the artist who successfully released his duet-laden Bettie James album this year.

He has concrete aspirations in this regard, perhaps offering a sense of what to expect from the duo Neon Union (Leo Brooks and Andrew Millsaps), the first act signed to JAB Entertainment, Allen’s full-service management and production company he launched alongside his business partners John Marks and Aaron Benward.

“I love the way that hip-hop culture did it, especially Lil Wayne. Lil Wayne signed Drake and Nicki Minaj. Drake signed The Weeknd and took him out. It’s all about using your platform to break your artists,” Allen notes. “If you sign someone, you’re investing. The more successful they become, the more successful your business becomes. I’m trying to take that same approach and do it in the country world.”

Allen is humble in regards to his star-powered aspirations.

“When I was first getting started I had other artists and songwriters reaching out, but I wasn’t in a position to help. You can only help others after you help yourself. You can’t pull somebody up if you’re not up. But I eventually got to the point where I could help.”