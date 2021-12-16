Growing from a 2021 CMT Next Woman of Country to a 2022 CMT Listen Up artist feels like less of a “come up” and more of a doubling-down on a call to pay close attention to Brittney Spencer. From stages with Jason Isbell and The Highwomen to the CMA Awards, intimate sit-downs for CMT’s Campfire Sessions, or onstage on her current headlining tour, she’s possibly both country music’s fastest-rising and busiest star. Insofar as what has caused her acclaim to grow, it can largely be attributed to the writing on songs like her two singles, “Sober and Skinny” and “Compassion,” plus unreleased gems like “100 Years Old.” In a recent interview, she chronicles what inspires her well-regarded tune-crafting.
Brittney Spencer Highlights A Few Of Her Songwriting Tips And Tricks
"Is it good? Is it telling the story?I just wish 'good' was a genre," says the 2022 CMT Listen Up Artist
Embedded from www.youtube.com.