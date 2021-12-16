Is Kelsea Ballerini Modern Country’s Queen Of Christmas?

In the six years that Kelsea Ballerini has been a mainstream country recording artist, she’s released four albums and achieved four No. 1 singles on country radio. Alongside that success, she’s also proven to be quite the dependable performer for providing yuletide cheer during the Christmas holiday season with timely cover songs on TV specials and more. This talent for delivering season’s greetings doesn’t stray far from notions that have remained with her since birth.
