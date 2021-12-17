Kane Brown Talks Depression, Anxiety and New Album

Kane Brown is getting candid this holiday season about dealing with depression and anxiety as an artist.
Brown told Kelleigh Bannen for the year-end episode of Today’s Country Radio on Apple Music Country that “it’s hard for an artist to go through depression because, for us, we have to be on our A-game 24/7.”
“If we’re out pumping gas and a fan comes up, and I’m just having one of those bad days, I have to put on a smile, and there’s no off time,” he explained. “So it gets a little rough for us because if you have a bad day, they’re going to leave and they’re going to be like, ’Oh, Kane Brown’s a (jerk).'”
The pressures of living in the public eye inspired his song “Memory” with blackbear.