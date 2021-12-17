Dolly Parton Sets THREE Guiness World Records

Dolly Parton is 75, but she’s not slowing down.

On Thursday, the Guinness World Records association presented Parton with three new certificates in Nashville.

One of the certificates dubs her the female with the most decades spent in country music (seven). The second certificate recognizes her as the country female with the most No. 1 hits on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs. The third Guinness World Record acknowledgment is for having the most hits on the chart in general, with 109 on Billboard.

“This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that’s happened,” Parton told the Guinness World Records association. “I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honored. I’ve had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this.”

Parton’s hit song parade started in 1967 with “Dumb Blonde” and others and stretches to now with her latest collaboration with Reba McEntire on McEntire’s hit “Does He Love You.”

“I’ve loved being able to make a living in the business that I love so much,” Parton said. “I’ve been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can. You’re going to have to knock me down to stop me!”