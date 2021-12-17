Actor Darren Criss Teams with Lainey Wilson for “Drunk on Christmas”

Darren Criss, a San Francisco native most known for starring in the TV series “Glee” and killer Andrew Cunanan in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” came to Nashville earlier this year and recorded his “A Very Darren Crissmas” album with producer Ron Fair.
The album’s lead single “Drunk on Christmas” is a duet with Lainey Wilson and is out now.
“I had this fantasy of an alternate universe from the ’70s where a zenith Dolly did a rascally crossover drinking song duet with later Las Vegas Dean Martin,” Criss said. “Had they done that, it would have been a total coop. You would have had these figures beloved by everyone doing this song together, and that’s what I was trying to manifest with this tune.”