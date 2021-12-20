Chris Lane Tests Postive for COVID-19 Omicron

Chris Lane is "praying" his family doesn't catch COV-19 from him.

Chris Lane is going to spend Christmas recuperating.

Over the weekend, the “Big, Big Plans” singer revealed he tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

“Well … COVID finally got me,” Lane shared in his Instagram stories. “It finally got my hind end.”

He posted that it was Omicron on top of the video.

“Praying the rest of the family doesn’t get it,” he shared.

Lane and his wife Lauren are parents to 6-month-old son Dutton. The family lives in the Nashville area, Lauren previously shared that she and Lane are vaccinated.

The family spent Thanksgiving in New York City where Lane performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Lane is joining a growing group of country singers dealing with the virus.

Brett Eldredge was forced to cancel shows this weekend because he tested positive for COVID-19, although he didn’t specify which variant. And The Cadillac Three postponed their UK and Ireland Tour three weeks ago because of positive cases within their organization.

Lane is supposed to launch his Fill Them Boots tour on Jan. 13.