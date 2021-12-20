The Band Perry’s Kimberly Perry Reveals Secret Wedding

Kimberly Perry and her new husband cruised from Los Angeles to Las Vegas in a Corvette to say, "I do."

The Band Perry’s Kimberly Perry surprised fans over the weekend when she revealed she got married – in June.

“Today my love, @juannycostello, and I are celebrating 6 months since ‘I do!’” she noted on Instagram. “On June 17th we hit the road from LA to Las Vegas in a black corvette and got married at midnight. It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives! I love you Johnny and can’t wait for forever….”

Costello shared a separate tribute to his bride.

“Happiest Six Months of Marriage @thekimberlyperry,” he wrote. “To starting everyday with a prayer and ending it with a kiss. I Love YOU!! 🤍💍🤍💍🤍💍”

Perry answered his tribute by sharing a sweet note – that looks like part of her marriage vows — in the comments.

“I promise to trust steadily, to hope unswervingly, and to love extravagantly,” she wrote.

The marriage comes on the heels of similar news from Perry’s ex-husband JP Arencibia. Arencibia, a former Major League Baseball catcher, is engaged to Tomi Lahren, a conservative political commentator and former television host.