Country Singer/Songwriter Aaron Henningsen Hospitalized with Mystery Illness

“Aaron still has to undergo a lot of recovery," said his sister Clara Calaway.

Singer/songwriter and father of two, Aaron Henningsen, is sick. Doctors don’t know why.

Henningsen is one-third of family trio The Henningsens. The group, which also consists of father Brian Henningsen and his daughter Clara Calaway, is responsible for writing a string of The Band Perry hits and was signed to a record deal at Arista Nashville. Their self-titled debut album that included their hit “American Beautiful” was released in 2013.

Over the years, the family retreated from the spotlight but shared their frustration over Aaron Henningsen’s medical situation on social media and asked for financial support via a GoFundMe campaign.



</noscript> </div>

“My big brother is in need of help right now,” Calaway said. “These past few weeks have been a whirlwind. But even in the chaos and unknown, God has done nothing but perform miracle after miracle. Every time it seemed we’d get grim news, the Lord showed up. I’m in awe of how hands on and giving the body of Christ has been in this entire situation. God gets every ounce of Glory.” Aaron Henningsen has suffered from the “mystery illness” for two weeks. He has been to multiple doctors with various symptoms, including rashes, fevers, dehydration and delusions because of lack of sleep and medication. He’s currently admitted to a Nashville-area hospital to receive treatment. “Aaron still has to undergo a lot of recovery but we have no doubt that his health will be completely restored in time,” Calaway said. “God has proven Himself to us through this whole experience and He’s not about to stop now.” Cindy Watts Embedded from www.youtube.com



