Country Singer/Songwriter Aaron Henningsen Hospitalized with Mystery Illness

Singer/songwriter and father of two, Aaron Henningsen, is sick. Doctors don’t know why.
Henningsen is one-third of family trio The Henningsens. The group, which also consists of father Brian Henningsen and his daughter Clara Calaway, is responsible for writing a string of The Band Perry hits and was signed to a record deal at Arista Nashville. Their self-titled debut album that included their hit “American Beautiful” was released in 2013.
Over the years, the family retreated from the spotlight but shared their frustration over Aaron Henningsen’s medical situation on social media and asked for financial support via a GoFundMe campaign.