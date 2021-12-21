Brett Eldredge Delivers Living Room Concert From Quarantine, Says He’s Feeling “Really Great”

Brett Eldredge contracted COVID-19 and had to cancel his weekend shows, so he played them solo via livestream instead.

Brett Eldredge gave his fans a scare last week when he revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to cancel his weekend shows. However, country music’s Mr. Christmas felt well enough by Monday to hold a private concert in his living room and broadcast it on social media.

“Yes, I am in quarantine,” Eldredge said. Clad in a bowtie and dinner jacket while holding a glass of amber liquor, he explained: “I am healing up nicely. I’m feeling really great.”

He danced, sang and charmed viewers for nearly 30 minutes. Eldredge’s setlist included “Mr. Christmas,” the title track of his new album, “Let It Snow,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “O Holy Night.” Eldredge told fans he was the band, the sound man, and “all the stuff.”

“I can’t guarantee it’s all going to go right, but it’s going to be alright and it’s going to be beautiful,” Eldredge said. “Sit back, relax and grab you a little sip of something. I’m already having fun. I’m already working up a sweat.”

Eldredge worked his living room live stream as if he was playing for a packed auditorium.

“I’m deep into the quarantine now,” he said. “I’ve been (doing) a lot of activities, just trying to keep myself sane. It’s been some lonely days on your own in quarantine. I know a lot of people are going through that right now; we’ve all gone through it the last couple of years. The power of this music is so beautiful it got me right here.”

“There’s so many people here,” Eldredge said, referring to people viewing the live stream. “The energy is fun. Just being able to sing beats the heck out of watching Netflix. I did go sledding down the stairs the other day. My dog was just staring at me like I’m a weirdo. But, it was beautiful.”