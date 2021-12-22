The duet is from Gwen Stefani's Facebook Watch series "Live from the Orange Grove."

Watch: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Pair for Loved Up Version of “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”

Newlyweds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani teamed for a new, even more, loved-up version of their duet “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” recently on Stefani’s Facebook Watch series “Live from the Orange Grove.”

Shelton looks festive in a dark jacket and tie, while Stefani shimmers like the ribbon on a fancy Christmas present in a classy but sassy silver dress.

They flirt and smile at each other as Shelton points at her and sings: “You came along, I swear you saved my life.”

Stefani twirls like a ballerina to show off the detail of her dress and sings, “I never thought I’d find a love like this| I found forever in that very first kiss.”

Shelton placed his hand over his heart.

Watch here.

The pair, who began dating in 2015, got married in July in an intimate ceremony in a chapel on their property in Oklahoma. Carson Daly officiated, and the couple wrote their own vows with Stefani sweetly incorporating Shelton’s brother and father, who have passed.

Shelton paid tribute to Stefani in a song he co-wrote with Craig Wiseman, “We Can Reach the Stars,” which is out now.

“I’ve got this lyric and this piece of music about my wife that I want people to hear,” Shelton told “People” of “We Can Reach the Stars.” “I want to declare this about her to anybody that wants to hear it. Not releasing it didn’t feel right to me because the song is as important as me wearing this ring. I want to shout it from the mountaintops. I’m married to Gwen Stefani, and I wrote a damn song about it. Listen if you don’t believe me.”