Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Dye Placed On Bed Rest, Tour Postponed

Maddie & Tae fans will have to wait a little longer than expected to see the duo on the road.

On Monday, Maddie & Tae revealed on social media that Taylor Dye, who announced her pregnancy in November, is on bed rest per her doctor’s orders.

“As excited as we are to get out on the road and see everyone, we are holding off on our return a little bit longer,” the post read. “Tae and her baby are doing great, but the doctor has placed her on temporary bed rest. Out of precaution, we are postponing our upcoming tour dates, including the CMT Next Women of Country: All Song No Static Tour.”

The post thanked fans for understanding and said rescheduled dates will be announced soon.

Dye married hit songwriter and producer Josh Kerr in February of 2020. Their first child, a daughter, is due in the spring of 2022.