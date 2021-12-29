Jimmie Allen To Headline Rose Parade

Catch Jimmie Allen on “New Years LIVE: Nashville’s Big Bash” on Friday and closing the Rose Parade on Saturday.

Jimmie Allen is marching into 2022 headlining one of the most famous parades in the country.

Allen is part of the Grand Finale of the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda on Saturday, Jan. 1.

According to a press release, the final float begins its trip down Colorado Blvd. at the two-hour mark and four members of the Golden Knights – the United States Army Parachute team – drop out of the sky and onto the street.

Punctuated by TikTok drummer Timothy Fletcher, the men will do a live football toss from the Parade route to the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Then Allen, who is CMA New Artist of the Year and ACM New Male Artist of the Year, will perform “Good Times Roll” alongside his four-piece band, Rose Parade Dancers, the Mark Keppel Dance Company, and the Rose Parade Flag Bearers.

New Year’s weekend is a big one-two punch for Allen. In addition to the Rose Parade, which will air 11 a.m. ET on ABC and NBC on Saturday, Allen will perform on “New Years LIVE: Nashville’s Big Bash” that will air Dec. 31 (8-11:00 PM, ET/PT, 11:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on CBS.