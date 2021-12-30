Ray Stevens Shares His Wife Is Suddenly at “The End-of-Life Stage”

</noscript> </div>

Stevens, 82, cancelled his New Year’s Eve show at his Nashville dinner theater CabaRay to be with his wife.

“We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience and hope you all understand,” the post said. “Please send your thoughts and prayers to Ray and his family during this difficult time.”

Stevens and Penny have two adult daughters Suzi and Timi. The country singer and comedian preferred to keep his private life out of the spotlight, but Penny attended his induction ceremony into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019.

Stevens released his new album “Ain’t Nothin’ Funny Anymore” in October. The 14-song collection offers playful social commentary on issues ranging from the border crisis and the pandemic to cancel culture.

“It’s perfectly legitimate to put out songs that are dealing with current events,” Stevens told People. “I think that people who are bending to the will of the people who want to control everything are doing the world a disservice.”