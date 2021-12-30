Music

Ray Stevens Shares His Wife Is Suddenly at “The End-of-Life Stage”

Ray Stevens cancelled his New Year's Eve show to be with his wife Penny, asks for prayers.
by 49m ago

Country Music Hall of Fame member Ray Stevens is preparing to say a last goodbye to his wife.

A message on his Facebook page Wednesday revealed that Stevens’ wife Penny suffered from a prolonged illness and suddenly progressed to “the end-of-life stage.”

“Ray is devastated,” the post read. “His only focus right now is her.”

Embedded from www.facebook.com.