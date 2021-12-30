Pics: Dan Smyers, Chris Janson, Jimmie Allen and more Brought Home Dogs for Christmas

While it’s never recommended to give a puppy as a gift, nothing says Merry Christmas quite like a wiggling ball of fur wearing a big red bow. These country music kids loved them.

While it’s never recommended to give a puppy as a gift, nothing says Merry Christmas quite like a wiggling ball of fur wearing a big red bow. This year, artists including Chris Janson, Jimmie Allen and John Osborne brought home new puppies around the holidays.

Dan and Abby Smyers, did, too, as part of their ongoing dog rescue efforts. Their big boy was previously shot in the leg, which had to be amputated. However, the couple say he’s the most loving, gentle big mush and is ready for his forever home.

Here’s a look at the Country Christmas Puppy Class of 2021.

“Adopt Jameson!!!” Abby Smyers wrote. “Dan and I got to spend some time with this resilient hunk this weekend and he is just the most amazing boy. Jameson was abandoned at a local veterinary clinic after being shot in the leg 🥺🥺. The vet reached out to @wagsandwalksnashville and they agreed to help him! His injury did result in a rear leg amputation but he is adjusting well to tripod life and is ready for his much deserved forever home. Despite everything he has been through, he is the most gentle, loving, large boy. He’s quick to make friends and is just a mush. Help us find Jameson the very best home for the holidays! We love you angel boy!”

Chris Janson’s children were elated when he surprised them with a bloodhound puppy they named Willie.

Lucie Silvas and John Osborne brought home a bernedoodle over the holidays and she says they’re still “circling around his name.” Unfortunately, Osborne was allergic to him and the couple had to rehome him with a close friend. Silvas said in her stories that she cried when the puppy left. She said Osborne planned to get tested for allergies so they would know which dogs he could tolerate.

Jimmie Allen’s 1-year-old daughter Naomi got a puppy for Christmas, and the family named her Grammy.