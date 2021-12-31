COVID Forces Zac Brown, Sam Hunt, Elle King Out of CBS’ NYE “Big Bash” Show

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp said some positive COVID-19 cases were found during stringent testing

Sam Hunt, Zac Brown Band and Elle King won’t perform Friday night as part of “New Year’s Eve: Nashville’s Big Bash” that will air on CBS.

Brown revealed on social media Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 again, despite having the virus at the end of September.

“Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” he wrote, adding that he is “deeply disappointed.” “While we were very excited to join the incredible line up of artists and millions of amazing fans tuning in to watch, our #1 priority is the safety and well-being of our fans, band crew and venue staff. We’re looking forward to great things ahead and seeing you all on tour next year.”

The Tennessean reported that organizers said King and Hunt would not perform “due to unspecified COVID -19 protocols.”

WSMV reported The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp said some positive COVID-19 cases were found during their stringent testing.

Lady A will fill in for Hunt on the Bicentennial Mall main stage. Portions of the concert, which also features Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini and Blake Shelton, will air on CBS during “Nashville’s Big Bash” that begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Bobby Bones and “Entertainment Tonight” host Rachel Smith will host the five-hour event.