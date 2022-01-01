CMT to Honor Betty White with a “The Golden Girls” Marathon

Betty White passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, days from her 100th birthday.

Beloved around the world for her endearing turn as Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls” (1985-1992) as well as roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and most recently “Hot in Cleveland,” White recently told People Magazine: “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing.”

CMT will honor White Monday with The Golden Girls All-Day Marathon. The marathon will run 9 a.m. – 4 a.m. ET and include the most memorable Rose Nylund episodes.

A CMT spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Betty White. She was an icon who blazed many trails – our hearts go out to her friends and legions of fans around the world during this difficult time.”

In the weeks before she died, the actress told People she was “born a cockeyed optimist.”

“I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she said. “I always find the positive.”