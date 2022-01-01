Ray Stevens’ Wife Penny Jackson Ragsdale Dies

Ray Stevens’ wife, Penny Jackson Ragsdale, passed away shortly before midnight Friday following a prolonged battle with cancer.

Ragsdale, 78, died in the couple’s Nashville home.

Ragsdale is survived by Stevens, her husband of more than 60 years, their two daughters Timi and Suzi, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Stevens’ team shared on Facebook Wednesday that Penny had been ill for a long time and suddenly progressed to “the end-of-life stage.”

“Ray is devastated,” the post read. “His only focus right now is her.”

Stevens, 82, canceled his New Year’s Eve show at his Nashville dinner theater CabaRay with Ragsdale.

Stevens, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, preferred to keep his private life out of the spotlight. However, Ragsdale attended his induction ceremony into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019.

Stevens is a two-time Grammy Award winner whose career spanned the duration of their marriage. His hit songs include “The Streak” and “Everything Is Beautiful.” He has sold more than 40 million albums.

Ragsdale’s funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.