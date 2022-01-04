Kane Brown says he "always wanted a son" but now is good with his girls.

Kane Brown’s wife Katelyn Brown secretly gave birth to their second daughter Kodi Jane on Thursday, and now she’s talking about her decision to conceal her pregnancy.

“These past 9 months have been so sacred and special to me,” she said on social media. “Choosing to keep my pregnancy quiet was the best decision I’ve ever made. Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable. Thank you for all the kind messages and love. I am so grateful and blessed to be these little girls mama and can not wait to raise strong, confident, sweet little ladies with you @kanebrown_music … you are the man we all look up to ❣️”

Later, Katelyn shared a video montage of pregnancy photos including her growing baby bump and the couple’s daughter Kingsley sweetly rubbing her belly.

“Try hiding a pregnancy for 9 months #KB4,” she wrote.

The couple announced Kodi’s birth on New Year’s Eve.

“New Year, new family member,” Kane Brown wrote on social media. “Welcome to the family Kodi Jane. Secret (is) finally out.”

Kodi weighed 7 lbs., 9 oz. and was 20.5 inches long. She joins big sister Kingsley Rose, 2.

“Blessed with another beautiful angel Kodi Jane Brown… we love you so much 💕,” Katelyn posted.

Kane posted a family picture after Kodi was born and explained he’d held on to them until he could share the snaps.

“I’ve always wanted a son until I had Kingsley and now I’m good with all my girls 😘,” he said.

The country singer will have to leave his girls in a couple of days – or take them with him. Kane is kicking off his Blessed & Free Tour Thursday in Indianapolis. Chase Rice and Restless Road will open the shows. Kane’s new song “Whiskey Sour” will be released Jan. 14.