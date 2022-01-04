Watch: Carly Pearce Debuts on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Carly Pearce kicked off 2022 with a bold and brassy performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday.
Clad in stilettos and a black minidress with her microphone wrapped in sequins, Pearce brought Fallon’s audience to its feet with “Diamondback.” The song is from her album “29: Written in Stone” and is a foot-stomping promise to a partner who cheated on her.
“You can keep the dog and the Cadillac,” she sings. “But you ain’t gonna get this diamond back.”
