Watch: Carly Pearce Debuts on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Pearce wrote: “The BEST time last night on @fallontonight ♥️ Thank you @jimmyfallon for having me! 💎#thetonightshow”

Pearce wrote “Diamondback” with Kelsea Ballerini, Tofer Brown and Shane McAnally, and the song was initially intended for Ballerini. Ballerini started it with Brown and McAnally, and after their writing session, she didn’t feel like “Diamondback” was a good fit for her. Pearce told Lyric Magazine that Brown and McAnally then sent it to her and said the only part that stayed the same was the post-chorus.

“The three of us finished it very quickly, and it was very easy for me to go there in that song,” Pearce said. “That was exactly what happened. It was a fairytale that went wrong.”