Dolly Parton, Charlie Worsham, Naomi Judd and More Honor Betty White

Four days after the passing of pop culture icon Betty White, the country music community has a message – thank you for being a friend.
“While watching the news last night I learned of Betty White’s passing,” Dolly Parton wrote. “Betty will live forever not only in this world but the world here after. I will always love her as we all will!”
White passed away peacefully in her sleep from natural causes on Friday, 17 days from her 100th birthday. Her illustrious career spanned seven decades and included gameshows “To Tell the Truth,” “What’s My Line,” “Girl Talk,” “The Match Game,” “You Don’t Say!,” “Just Men!,” “The Hollywood Squares,” “The $25,000 Pyramid,” and “Password” where she met her beloved husband Allen Ludden. Propelled by her sense of humor, White blossomed on other shows, too. “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Betty White Show,” “Mama’s Family,” “Boston Legal,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” were all a vehicle for White. But possibly nothing captured the hearts of generations like her run as Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls,” a part she played the entirety of the show, which ran 1985-1992.