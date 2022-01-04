Dolly Parton, Charlie Worsham, Naomi Judd and More Honor Betty White

</noscript> </div>

Over the weekend, Charlie Worsham shared a golden tribute song he wrote with Donovan Woods and Abe Stoklasa a few months ago. “Dorothy and Rose” was inspired by White’s character Rose and Bea Arthur’s character Dorothy on “The Golden Girls.”

“wrote this song a few months back with @donovanwoods & @abestoklasa ..for no reason than except we love Betty White & Bea Arthur,” Worsham wrote. “if you love them (& Golden Girls) like we do, i think this song might make you smile. RIP Betty White #bettywhite #goldengirls”

Lyrics include: “Two silver-haired sages/ both younger than their ages/filling up their back pages with stories that never end.”

The song also includes lines about chosen family, Rose’s Minnesota roots and other details central to the plot of the show.

Whispering Bill Anderson knew White before her days on “The Golden Girls” and fondly remembers her positive attitude.

“I had the privilege of working alongside Betty White on many occasions back in my game show days of the late ’70s and early ’80s,” Anderson said. “We appeared together on Match Game, Tattletales, and Password Plus, and she always went out of her way to make me feel welcome. She kept us all laughing with her incredible sense of humor, while at the same time always performing as the consummate professional. I feel so honored to have known her.”

Naomi Judd got to know White through their shared love of animals.

“Betty and I worked together at American Humane Association,” Judd said. “We shared our passion rescuing abused animals. She may have looked like she’d just come from a bridge party, but then she’d crack a joke with sexual innuendo. She was one of my role models. I also knew her late husband, Alan Luden when I was a contestant on Password.”

While her millions of fans hate to see her go, White often said she wasn’t afraid of dying.

“My mother had the most wonderful outlook on death,” she explained on “CBS Sunday Morning” in 2011. “She would always say, ‘Nobody knows. People think they do — you can believe whatever you want to believe what happens at that last moment — but nobody ever knows until it happens.’ Growing up, whenever we’d lose somebody, she’d always say, ‘Now they know the secret.’”

According to her team, White’s last word was her husband’s name. Ludden died of cancer in 1981, and White never remarried.