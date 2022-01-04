Watch: Keith Urban Calls Fans for Setlist Suggestions

Keith Urban is going on tour and enlisted the help of some unsuspecting fans to write his setlist.

Urban posted a video on his socials Tuesday of him calling fans and asking for suggestions.

“working on the setlist for tour and decided to call a few friends for suggestions,” he wrote. “There’s no one better out there to help than all of YOU ! drop a song (or ten) that you want to hear in the comments 👇”

After fans got over the initial shock of hearing Urban’s voice on the phone, they started chiming in with suggestions as an amused-looking Urban took notes on a pad of paper. “You’ll Think of Me,” “Raining on Sunday” and “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16” made the list.

In late 2021, Urban revealed plans for his “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR” in December.

“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” Urban said in a statement. “It’s what I’ve always done, and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want – sing, dance, do whatever.”

Urban’s tour will launch in Tampa on June 17 and wraps its way around the U.S. and Canada for five months before pausing in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Nov. 5. Ingrid Andress will open the tour. More dates will be announced in the coming months.