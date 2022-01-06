CMT PREMIERE: Chris Ruediger Shares Uncertainty of Becoming an Adult in “Kid Anymore”

Chris Ruediger had a choice to make – sports or music.
Ruediger grew up near Boston, where the Red Socks are king and the New England Patriots are a religion. However, country music won. Ruediger explores the inner struggle of becoming an adult in his song “Kid Anymore.”
Written by himself, Casey Derhak and Alec MacGillivray, the singer says he hopes fans “tap into the frightening yet freeing realization of growing up. Time never stands still, but that is part of life. Take in the moment while you have them, and don’t be scared about the future!”