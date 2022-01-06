Pics: Amy Grant is a New Grandma!

Amy Grant's daughter who inspired her hit "Baby, Baby" just had a baby.

The singer’s daughter Millie Long and her husband Ben said their first child, daughter Penelope Willow Long, was born 10:14 a.m. on Monday. The baby was born in Nashville and was 7 lbs., 12 oz., and 20 inches long at birth.

“What a way to kick off 2022!” Grant told People. “We are over the moon at her safe delivery. Mom and baby are doing great!”

Her new granddaughter will call Grant Ama.

Millie told People that when naming their daughter, she and her husband chose names they “loved.”

“They weren’t family names, but they are now,” Millie said.

Millie and Ben met on a dating app more than four years ago while they lived in New York City and were married in Nashville in 2019. They had their reception in Grant and husband Vince Gill’s backyard.

“Neither Ben nor I love crowds and it was going to be a fairly large wedding, so we wanted to celebrate it somewhere we felt at home,” she told People.