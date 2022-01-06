Pics: Dierks Bentley, Chris Young and More Enjoy Their Snow Day

More than six inches of snow fell in some areas of Nashville on Thursday. Just like us, country singers couldn't wait to get out and enjoy the weather.

Dierks Bentley went over the river and through the woods on his bike – in the snow – on Thursday as inches of the fluffy white flakes piled up in Nashville.

“Perfect biking weather,” Bentley posted on social media along with a video showing his precarious trek.

And he’s not the only one who is out enjoying Music City’s fresh blanket of snow. Chris Young took his beloved German Shepherd Porter outside to frolic. Chris Janson and his family went out sledding. Tanya Tucker shared a video from her neck of the woods. And, Jennifer Wayne posted a picture of her and her baby bump enjoying the wintertime weather.

Have a scroll and see what everyone is up to!

Reese Witherspoon: “My kid said if you throw ice down the toilet, wear your shirt backwards and dance on the bed… it will snow. I think it worked!! 🧊❄️☃️”

Chris Young: “Just a Nashville #snowday with @porterthedog !!!!!!! #attheendofabar”

Tanya Tucker: “Snow Day in Nashville! Didn’t think the New Year was going to start like this! What’s the weather like where all of y’all are at? 😅❄️”

Chris Janson’s wife Kelly Janson: “We are loving this SNOW!! Ya’ll stay safe & enjoy 😊 #family.” @thechrisjanson

Bobby Bones: “Mostly just wanted to show off my 1995 Classic A pullover.”

Travis Denning: “Another beautiful day out in the country 🏖”

Jennifer Wayne: “Baby bump in full force ❄️ Lily girl ❤️”

Will Hoge: “Hope you’re all stocked up for your milk sandwiches Nashville. Almost sledding time!!”