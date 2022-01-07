Walker Hayes Owes “Fancy Like” Success to God and Smoothie King

Walker Hayes was an alcoholic working at Costco driving a van a friend gave him when he saw songwriter/publisher/producer Shane McAnally in a Smoothie King. He went up and tapped him on the shoulder, and it changed his life.
Today Hayes is a sober, happily married father of six with one of the biggest viral hits of the last year. He’s signed to McAnally’s publishing company SMACKSongs, and “Fancy Like,” written by Hayes, Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, and Shane Stevens, is the top song of 2021 on Billboard’s country digital sales chart. McAnally and Joe Thibodeau co-produced the record.
“Gratitude is the first, it’s the largest word on my mind right now, and it’s inexpressible the amount of it,” Hayes said on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country. “And I swear, there’s no way I can sit and be like, ’Yay me,’ at all. All I can do is look at people like you and my team and my peers and my family, and just enjoy watching them experience how this has changed their lives.”
Hayes believes “the Lord anointed a silly song” and that the moment McAnally was born, God knew the men would meet at Smoothie King.