New Music Friday: Maren Morris, Walker Hayes, Maddie & Tae and More

Walker Hayes “Drinking Songs”: Hayes pairs the clever wordplay for which he’s known with enough references to Hank Williams Jr. for Bocephus to feel like a bonafide collaborator even though he isn’t. Hayes, who is sober, wrote “Drinking Songs” with Jordan Gray and it’s infectious melody and classic country theme might make it his most radio-friendly release to date.
“I don’t drink anymore, but I still connect with how a song can get you through, just like a drink can for some people,” he said. “We’ve all been in a bar full of people singing together, arms around each other. Plus, the lyrics and the beat just have a relatable quality to them that feels so country to me.”
Eli Young Band “Love Talking”: EYB is back with contemporary, harmony rich morning-after song. Written by Mike Eli, Jeffrey East and Eric Arjes, “Love Talking” includes the lyrics: Did I overstep the line we’ve been walking?|Swear I wasn’t even drunk|So if I said too much|Oh, that was just the love talking.
“We’re really proud of this song,” the band said in a post on Instagram. “We think we accomplished something big with a little sleight of hand and misdirection! We sincerely hope y’all are rocking with “Love Talking.”
Maddie & Tae “Strangers”: Written by Maddie & Tae, Adam Hambrick and Jimmy Robbins, “Strangers” is a love song to the duo members’ husbands. The song showcases the unique blend of their harmonies and includes the lyrics: ’Cause the thought of the days without|You and all your love|Have all but disappeared|I’ll never be convinced, baby, that you wеren’t always here|How wеre we ever strangers?
Caitlyn Smith, Monarch Cast “The Card You Gamble”: The moody mid-tempo is the theme song from Trace Adkins’ and Susan Sarandon’s new Fox series “Monarch.” Written by Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey and Liz Rose, “The Card You Gamble,” is explores the risk you take when you put your heart on the line.
“Monarch” premieres Jan. 30 on FOX.