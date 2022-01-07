Music

New Music Friday: Maren Morris, Walker Hayes, Maddie & Tae and More

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde released an acoustic version of their powerhouse duet "Never Wanted To Be That Girl"
It’s the first Friday of 2022 and country music is coming hard and fast with a host of songs from some of the genre’s biggest stars. This week’s list includes Maren Morris, Walker Hayes, Maddie & Tae, Eli Young Band, Caitlyn Smith, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde and more.

