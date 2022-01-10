Shania Twain Proudly Cedes “Billboard” Record to Taylor Swift

When Shania Twain said, “Let’s go girls!” – she meant it.

Recently, Twain praised Taylor Swift on social media when Swift broke her record for being the female artist who spent the most weeks at the top of the Billboard Country Albums Chart. Twain held the No. 1 position with 97 weeks until Swift notched 99 weeks at No. 1.

“Let’s Go Girls!!!! Proud of you @taylorswift13,” Twain tweeted. “Historical records are meant to be made and then broken. The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations. Unstoppable young female country artists are 🔥 inspite of the hurdles ✊.”

Swift started her career as a country singer who dabbled in pop, then shifted genres with her 2014 release “1989,” her first official pop album. Swift is re-recording much of her early work in the genre, and it’s those albums – “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” – that returned to the top of the country music charts this year to help her break Twain’s long-standing record.

The women have a long history of supporting each other. Last year, Swift paid homage to Twain on TikTok in a clip about country girls going pop. Twain thanked her and made her own video honoring Dolly Parton.

In 2014, Twain supported Swift’s transition to pop and told E! Canada, “I think that everybody should just follow their heart and do their artistic best, and just enjoy their creativity.”

Two years before, Twain and Swift made a mini-version of “Thelma & Louise” for the CMT Music Awards.



Now Swift has a few more records to break. Garth Brooks holds the all-time Billboard Country Albums Chart record at 169 weeks, followed by Alabama with 125 weeks and Willie Nelson at 106 weeks.




