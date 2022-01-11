Pics: Jana Kramer Makes New Boyfriend Instagram Official

Has Jana Kramer finally found her happily ever after?

Kramer, who revealed in April that she was splitting with her husband Mike Caussin after another breach of trust, made her relationship with Ian Schinelli Instagram official on Tuesday.

“Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart,” Kramer wrote. “I don’t know what the future holds and honestly who does… Everyday I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way. To find someone who doesn’t look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way.”

Schinelli is a fitness trainer, a former Navy SEAL and a dad to his young daughter.

The pair have made appearances on each other’s social media over the last month. Schinelli posted a video of Kramer riding on the back of his motorcycle over the holidays, and she shared footage of them hilariously trying to complete TikTok challenges.

Before revealing Schinelli’s identity, Kramer said on her Whine Down podcast in December that she struggled to trust people and that she was afraid of being embarrassed again.

“I’m used to just war and not being on steady ground,” she shared. “My therapist said, ‘You’re used to standing in sand so you can never really get your footing.’ So, when something can be, or looks like it could be steady, it’s like, ‘Oh that freaks me out,’ like, ‘That can’t be real.’ For seven years, I was always waiting for the other shoe to drop. Clearly, there’s another shoe to drop, and I don’t want to be fooled again.”

The same week as Kramer’s podcast, Schinelli shared in an Instagram post that he had “new people in my life.”

“New experiences to share. New challenges to face. New people in my life,” he said. “For the first time in more than a decade (or more) I actually celebrated my birthday. Detached myself from work. Detached myself from outside noise. Spent days actually unwinding and being able to relax. Being present and being able to enjoy where I am and the people I’m with and not worrying about rushing to do the next thing. (Very difficult task for me). Much needed and much appreciated.”