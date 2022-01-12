Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Dye Marks One Month in the Hospital

Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Dye is still on bed rest.

The country singer’s husband, songwriter and producer Josh Kerr, shared on social media Wednesday that Dye had already been in the hospital for one month.

“T went in for a routine check up at 24 weeks then we were immediately admitted and we have been here since,” he wrote.

Kerr said their “sweet girl is doing great” but that she was trying to come too early.

“She is just a little more excited than she is ready to be in the world,” he said. “This hasn’t been easy but we’re leaning on God and trusting His plan. Thanks for all your thoughts and prayers 💜”

The couple revealed Dye was pregnant with a daughter in November.

“Baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring ‘22 we are already so deeply in love,” the couple wrote.

One Dec. 3, Dye shared a picture of her bare belly and said: “i sure do love this lil beer belly lookin’ bump of mine and my bestie girl that’s in it 💘🍺😂”

The picture was taken in Cabo San Lucas, and Dye was admitted to the hospital about one week later.

The duo was forced to postpone their tour dates – including the CMT Next Women of Country: All Song No Static tour – at the end of December.