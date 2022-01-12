Trace Adkins’ ‘Monarch’ Series Will Not Debut in January, Network Blames COVID-19

Trace Adkins’ country music drama “Monarch” won’t debut on FOX at the end of the month as planned.

The network cited COVID-19 on Wednesday when it announced that “Monarch,” which also stars Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel and Beth Ditto, is being pushed to a fall launch.

“Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact COVID-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule Monarch’s January 30 debut to the Fall,” a Fox spokesperson said, according to Deadline. As the cornerstone of Fox’s new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes. We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is Monarch.”

The series, which has already had to replace personnel, will continue filming in Atlanta through the spring.

The show was created by Melissa London Hilfers and is a multigenerational country music drama about country music’s most influential family. The Roman family is led by tough and talented Dottie Cantrell Roman, played by Sarandon, and her husband Albie, Adkins’ character. Their success is at risk, and the family comes together to protect its legacy and future.



Fox Entertainment is producing the series, which is executive produced by Hilfers, Jon Feldman, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady and Jason Owen.




