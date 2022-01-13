Maren Morris Asked Herself If She Was Humble – The Question Led To Her New Album

Maren Morris mused, “What do you write when the show can’t go on?”
Morris thinks everyone was likely in the same situation early in the pandemic. Conditions seemed hopeless, and she struggled to find a reason. For the first time in many years, she said she wasn’t in control.
“I wasn’t in control of the fate of my career, or of taking care of all of my people without the promise of touring, or even of my body ’snapping back’ after the birth of my first child,” she wrote on Instagram Thursday. “Each day, my control descended into quiet, unmeasured chaos inside the same four walls.”
She felt fear, she said. But she also felt relief from realizing that she was never in control.
Morris started taking notes, and she announced Thursday that she funneled those experiences into her album “Humble Quest,” which will be available on March 25. The album is home to Morris’ new song “Circles Around This Town.”