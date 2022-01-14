Music

New Music Friday: Dolly Parton, Kane Brown, Priscilla Block and More

Amythyst Kiah's acoustic cover of Joy Division's "Love Will Tear Us Apart" is a fresh spin on the ‘80s track, laden with searing vocals and deep emotion.
Country icon Dolly Parton, arena-headliner Kane Brown, Grammy-nominated roots singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah and country newcomers Priscilla Block, Hailey Whitters and Muscadine Bloodline are among the litany of artists who released new music today.

