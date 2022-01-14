New Music Friday: Dolly Parton, Kane Brown, Priscilla Block and More

</noscript> </div>

The song, which was ultimately released one month after Curtis’ suicide, has become embedded into the fabric of music history. A posthumous legacy spanning decades, the song often finds itself included in best-of lists such as “Rolling Stone” magazine’s “500 Greatest Songs of All Time” published in 2004.

The indelible sound of Curtis’ vocals have oftentimes been mimicked, but the pain emoted in his delivery is something that rarely comes through in a cover. Enter Grammy-nominated roots singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah, who fans may know from the critically acclaimed “Black Myself” or her inclusion as one-fourth of Our Native Daughters (with Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell).

In her acoustic cover of Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” released today, Kiah provides a fresh spin on the ‘80s track, laden with searing vocals and deep emotion that seemingly cut straight through the listener. Perhaps it’s Kiah’s well-documented struggles with social anxiety, her East Tennessee upbringing where she was one of only a few black people in her community or her love for rock and metal, that find her deeply connected to Curtis’ words but, whatever it is, it’s working beautifully.