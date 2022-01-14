Thomas Rhett Talks “Where We Started,” Katy Perry Collaboration, Death Row and More

Thomas Rhett thinks if you liked his “Center Point Road” album, you might love his new “Where We Started” record even more.
On Friday, he announced the album, which is his sixth studio project. “Where We Started” will be available April 1 and boasts 15 new songs and three head-turning collaborations. The singer teamed with Riley Green for “Half of Me,” Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson joined him on “Death Row,” and Katy Perry stunned Thomas Rhett by readily jumping on the album’s title track.
“Having Katy Perry featured on this was mind-blowing to me,” he said. “Alison Jones at the label sent it to her, and she was immediately like, ‘When do I put my vocal on it?’ I’m sitting there going, ‘Really?’ I’ve always been such a fan of hers. To have her on here really escalated the emotion of that track. It’s a song I think a lot of people are going to relate to and a lot of people are really going to enjoy.”
Thomas Rhett believes the album is “extremely well written” and said the songs were crafted “from a place of severe honesty.” He had a pen in 14 of the album’s 15 tracks. He namechecks “The Hill,” the one song he didn’t write, along with “Angels” and “Your Mama’s Front Door” as examples.
“These are songs like I felt (were) like the songs I was writing at the beginning of my career,” he explained. “(They) have turned into something I feel like I can put my stamp on.”
He said the album mixes it up sonically, too, and explained it’s “extremely versatile.”
Songs include “Angels,” which came out Friday, and Rhett readily admits the touching love ballad tests his vocal range. “Church Boots” is a contemporary bop that is sure to be a crowd favorite in concert. And “Death Row” is a song he co-wrote the Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell after visiting inmates on Tennessee’s death row.