Country Music Hall of Famer Ralph Emery Dies, the Country Music Community Reacts

“I’ve always tried to bring respect to country music,” Emery said in his Country Music Hall of Fame biography. “I’ll be very content if people can look on me and say, ’He brought dignity to his craft,’ or ’He brought class to the business.'”

According to a statement from his family, the broadcasting legend “passed away peacefully” at Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, surrounded by his loved ones.

By Saturday night, the country music community Emery loved so dearly rallied to share their memories and condolences on his passing.

“He was an amazing conversationalist, brilliant broadcaster and one of the genre’s truly great ambassadors,” said CMT’s Cody Alan. “RIP, Ralph.”

Fellow Country Music Hall of Fame member Ronnie Milsap said Emery “understood artists as human beings.”

“If Ralph liked you, chances are you were gonna make it in Nashville,” Milsap said. “I loved him on WSM and every TV show he ever had on the air.”

Collin Raye called Emery’s death “a great loss” to the country music world.

“No one ever in our history promoted our music and country music artists as faithfully and generously for as long as Ralph,” Raye said. “He made a huge difference in my career throughout the ’90s, as well as every single artist who came on the scene. He truly crossed over country music into television, and we all benefited greatly … And even more importantly, he was a very nice, kind man. There will never be another. I’m quite confident he is with the greats from the past as we speak. He’s laughing and telling road stories.”

Shenandoah’s Mike McGuire said Emery “was always kind” to the group and was a “big supporter” of their career.

“He was that way with a lot of new country music acts,” McGuire said. “We are sad to see him go.”

John Anderson called Emery “one of the best friends country music ever had,” and LeRoy Van Dyke said he was an “encyclopedia of country music and an authentic voice for country music.” Marshall Tucker Band’s Doug Gray said Emery always wanted the group to sing “This Ole Cowboy.”

“The lyrics say, ’This won’t be the first time this ole cowboy spent the night alone,'” Gray quotes. “Now Ralph will never be alone, today and for eternity.”

Lorrie Morgan was especially close to Emery and said he was “like a father to me.”

“When my dad died, he took me under his wing,” Morgan said. “He was hard on me when he needed to be and very praising when he thought I deserved it. He was a great friend and a real lover of artistry in any genre of music.”

Emery is survived by his wife, Joy Emery, three sons, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His cause of death wasn’t revealed. Funeral arrangements are pending.