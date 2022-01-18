The 64th Grammy Awards and CMT Music Awards Get New Dates in April

“The Grammy Awards” are going to Las Vegas.

The show, dubbed “Music’s Biggest Night,” is rescheduled for 8 p.m. (ET) April 3 and will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS, in addition to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Trevor Noah, “The Daily Show” host and comedian, will host the show.

“The Grammy Awards” were originally scheduled for Jan. 31, but the date moved due to concerns over Omicron variant of COVID-19.

“The Grammy Awards” date shift required the”CMT Music Awards” to reschedule its show, which was originally set for April 3. The “CMT Music Awards” will move to another date in April, which will be announced in the coming weeks. The “CMT Music Awards” are known for its over-the-top, career-making performances and is country music’s only fan-voted awards show. 2022 marks its debut on CBS. The “CMT Music Awards” will also be available live and to stream on Paramount+.



“Once we realized the need to move the ’Grammy Awards’ to a later date due to current health concerns, we came together quickly with our partners at the Recording Academy and CMT, to strategically reschedule these two incredible music events and utilize the full power of the ViacomCBS ecosystem to promote them,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events & Alternative Programming, CBS, in a statement. “Coming out of an exciting month of college basketball on CBS, we’re thrilled to continue our programming momentum with these two big live events for television in the spring.” “The 64th Grammy Awards” are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Eric Cook returns as supervising producer, with Tabitha D’umo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson and David Wild as producers. “We are excited to take the ’Grammys’ to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, in a statement. “From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the GRAMMY Awards and the Academy’s mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS has shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of the CMTs and others who worked toward this solution.” “The CMT Music Awards” are executive produced by Margaret Comeaux (CMT), John Hamlin (Switched On Entertainment) and Leslie Fram (CMT). Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are executives in charge of production; Shanna Strassberg and Taryn Hurd are talent producers. “What better way to introduce the ’CMT Music Awards’ to CBS than aligning with the ’Grammys’ during the network’s biggest month of music this April,” shared Comeaux, Hamlin and Fram, Executive Producers, ’CMT Music Awards’ in a statement. “Our fans can expect another unforgettable night of music and we look forward to announcing our new date and sharing more of what we have in store for this year very soon.” Cindy Watts Embedded from www.youtube.com



