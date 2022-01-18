The 64th Grammy Awards and CMT Music Awards Get New Dates in April

The show, dubbed “Music’s Biggest Night,” is rescheduled for 8 p.m. (ET) April 3 and will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS, in addition to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
Trevor Noah, “The Daily Show” host and comedian, will host the show.
“The Grammy Awards” were originally scheduled for Jan. 31, but the date moved due to concerns over Omicron variant of COVID-19.
“The Grammy Awards” date shift required the”CMT Music Awards” to reschedule its show, which was originally set for April 3. The “CMT Music Awards” will move to another date in April, which will be announced in the coming weeks. The “CMT Music Awards” are known for its over-the-top, career-making performances and is country music’s only fan-voted awards show. 2022 marks its debut on CBS. The “CMT Music Awards” will also be available live and to stream on Paramount+.