Happy Birthday Dolly Parton! See Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson and More Pay Tribute to the Country Queen

Country music icon Dolly Parton is celebrating her 76th birthday today and country stars came out in force to share their memories and wish her a great one.

Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson, Maren Morris, Clint Black, Jason Isbell, Tanya Tucker and Margo Price are among the stars who took to social media to laud the country queen.

McGraw found a particularly funny clip of himself chatting with Parton on his Apple Music radio show from a while back and couldn’t resist sharing it.

They were chatting about her acting career and how she fell into characters. Parton told McGraw she only took parts close to her own personality.

“Although, I made a better whore than I made a secretary,” she quipped at McGraw, referring to her role in “Best Little Whore House in Texas.”

See her chat with McGraw and what the other celebrities had to say:

Maren Morris wrote: “Happy birthday @DollyParton, Thank you for forever pulling me into your unbroken circle. 💛✨”

Alan Jackson shared: “Sending some birthday love to miss @DollyParton today! 💛”

True to her straight-talking style, Margo Price didn’t mince words when she said: “Happy birthday to @dollyparton, an entertainer, who has done more to help stop the spread of COVID than all GOP elected officials combined 🦋”

Clint Black added: “Happy Birthday @DollyParton, ! Thanks for the joy you’ve brought us all!”

Jason Isbell shared: “Happy birthday @dollyparton!”

Tanya Tucker hit the nail on the head when she wrote: “Happy Birthday to the iconic girl that you are. Thank you for being in our world. Without you it wouldn’t be right. Love you, @DollyParton. ✨🎂🎶❤️”