Music

Dustin Lynch Surprises Fans, New Album in Three Weeks

Dustin Lynch's "Blue in the Sky" will include collaborations with Riley Green and Chris Lane.
by 42m ago

Dustin Lynch revealed plans Wednesday to follow up his recent six-week No. 1 song “Thinking ’Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter)” with his fifth studio album “Blue in the Sky.”

The album is available for preorder now and will be released Feb. 11.

“This has been a fun secret to keep,” Lynch said in a statement. “Get ready for a collection of songs that are going to make you feel good and want to mix a drink and party with your friends.”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.