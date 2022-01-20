CMT PREMIERE: Midland Delivers Mini-Movie for “Sunrise Tells the Story”

“We need a to create a diversion,” Jess Carson told Cameron Duddy in Midland’s new video for their song, “Sunrise Tells the Story. “I’ve got an idea. Let me punch you in the face.”
The men say they didn’t hit each other, but Duddy – who also directed the video alongside his wife, Harper Duddy – takes a spectacular tumble into the swimming pool.
Penned by Aaron Raitiere, Jessi Alexander, Jess Carson, “Sunrise Tells the Story” details a couple who unexpectedly hook up and don’t know where the situation will lead after the first night. The song is thick Midland’s harmonies and carries a smooth groove for which the band is known.
The elaborate video expands on the song’s lyrics, with the Duddys creating a mini-movie that casts band members Duddy, Carson, and singer Mark Wystrach as Marines. They’re clad in dress uniforms at a party for their commanding officer when Wystrach is captivated by the officer’s daughter. Carson and Duddy create the diversion when the officer gets an inkling that his daughter might be connecting with Wystrach.
“We’ve always loved pop culture and the way it threads through how people live,” the band said. “Done properly, it becomes what people reference in their lives. When we were trying to think of how to represent this song, we wanted something more than just the obvious reference to a guy and a girl getting together. We hope this brings the song to life in a fun way for everyone.”